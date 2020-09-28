Jerina Phillips, a member of St. Louis-based law firm Lewis Rice who serves on the firm's Recruiting Committee, was selected for the 2020-2021 Leadership 100 Cohort within the Young Professionals Network (YPN) of the St. Louis Regional Business Council.
The YPN was established in 2008 to attract, retain, develop and engage diverse young professionals in St. Louis. Membership in the YPN helps young professionals develop leadership skills, cultivate social and business networks and give back to the community. Phillips is one of 29 distinguished young professionals to be chosen for the cohort.
“As a valued member of the firm's Diversity & Inclusion Committee, we look forward to the infusion of knowledge, inspiration, and diverse perspectives Jerina will bring back to Lewis Rice from the YPN,” said John J. Riffle, RBC member and chairman of Corporate Department at Lewis Rice.
Phillips maintains a wide-ranging litigation practice representing individuals and companies in a variety of disputes, including complex commercial litigation, employment litigation, media and communications law, and consumer litigation. She has successfully represented companies in defending against a wide variety of claims, including breach of contract claims, breach of fiduciary duty claims, and claims brought under the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act. She also has significant experience defending employers in all types of employment matters, as well as representing clients in a variety of First Amendment issues.
