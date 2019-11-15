Jermaine Wooten

Jermaine Wooten was accepted as one of the 10 Best in Missouri For Client Satisfaction in 2019 by the American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys (AIOCLA). Attorneys who are selected to the 10 Best list must pass AIOCLA's rigorous selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research and AIOCLA’s independent evaluation. Selection criteria focus on attorneys who demonstrate the highest standards of Client Satisfaction.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.