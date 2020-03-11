Jessica Denham

Jessica Denham was promoted to the position of Regional Manager, Communications and Outreach at Western Governors University Missouri. She will be responsible for overseeing strategic communication efforts for nine states, including Missouri, and leading WGU’s regional PR and marketing team in developing, coordinating and participating in promotional ideas, events, campaigns and activities. Previously she served four years as Public Relations manager with WGU Missouri.

