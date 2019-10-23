Jessica Harris

Jessica Harris was appointed to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. She is interim assistant provost for Inclusive Academic Excellence at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. The library holds an unparalleled collection of Lincoln books, documents, photographs, artifacts and art, as well as approximately 12 million items pertaining to Illinois history. The museum uses traditional exhibits, special effects, and innovative storytelling techniques to educate visitors.

