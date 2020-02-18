Jessica Hawkins was named co-principal of Pershing Elementary School in the School District of University City. She currently serves as a teacher instructional leader at Pershing Elementary School. She joined the District in 2017. She was previously an elementary school teacher from 2010 to 2017 in the Kirkwood School District, where she also facilitated several building- and district-level educational equity initiatives.
Jessica Hawkins named co-principal of Pershing Elementary School
