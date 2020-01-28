Jessireé Jenkins was named Grants and Programs coordinator for The Arts and Education Council. She will work with the director of Grants and Programs to manage the council’s grants and programs. She spent 10 years with the St. Louis Public Library system in a significant community outreach and engagement role, is board chair for A Call to Conscience, an interactive theater for social change, and is a graduate of the LaunchCode CoderGirl program.
