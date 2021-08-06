Perri Johnson, a retired captain and 27-year veteran of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, is the new dean of students and admissions at Loyola Academy. A graduate of the University of Central Missouri, Johnson holds a B.S. Degree in Television Broadcasting with a minor in Mass Communication. With an extensive background in community engagement, Johnson has devoted years to creating and supporting youth development initiatives. He currently serves on the board of directors for Rebuild Together St. Louis and the North Technical High School Law Enforcement Advisory Board. Perri’s role includes serving as the initial point of contact for prospective new students and families, as well as offering intentional, compassionate support to existing Loyola Academy scholars.
Promotion, board appointment, new hire, award…please submit your People on the Move item (including photo) to kjones@stlamerican.com.
