Nate Johnson

Nate Johnson

Nate K. Johnson has been named Missouri REALTORS® 2021 REALTOR® of the Year.This prestigious award is given to a member who exemplifies “REALTOR® Spirit.” Serving as a licensed realtor since 1999 and owner of Real Estate Solutions, Johnson continues to be involved in the real estate industry at the local, state, and national levels. He has sat on numerous committees, including his service as Missouri REALTORS® President in 2018 and the St. Louis Association of REALTORS® President in 2011.  In addition to Johnson’s service as a REALTOR®, he continues gives back to his community by serving and advocating for a multitude of organizations including the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing Opportunity Council, Young Professional Leadership 100 group, and Trailnet, including a variety of charitable events Johnson sponsors throughout the year such as Charlie’s Angel’s events, which benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.