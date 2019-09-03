Joshua Pryor was elected Mid-Western Regional teen secretary – Jack and Jill of America, Inc. He is an honors student at Chaminade College Preparatory School. Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is a membership organization of mothers with children ages 2 – 19, dedicated to nurturing future African American leaders by strengthening children through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving and civic duty.
Joshua Pryor elected Mid-Western Regional teen secretary of Jack and Jill
