Justin Robinson

Justin Robinson was named the 2018-2019 Gatorade Missouri Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year. A senior at Hazelwood West High School, he won three individual events and anchored the winning 4x200 relay team at the Missouri Class 5 State Championships. He also volunteers as a mentor for young athletes and maintains a B average. The award recognizes athletic excellence and high standards of academic achievement and character.

