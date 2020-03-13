Kabrina Forrest was appointed vice president of Clinical & Residential Services at Epworth Children & Family Services, a nonprofit that helps children, youth, and families move toward self-sufficiency by focusing on health, housing, education, and employment. She will oversee the nonprofit’s residential services treatment program, as well as its in-home community based counseling program. Forrest previously worked in various positions including clinical supervisor and program director at local mental health care facilities.
Kabrina Forrest appointed VP of Clinical & Residential Services at Epworth Children & Family Services
