Kaelynn Gore selected to be a part of the Disney Dreamers Academy Class of 2020. She is one of 100 students who will take part in immersive career-oriented workshops that explore a wide range of disciplines found at Walt Disney World as well as learning lifelong skills such as effective communication techniques, leadership skills, and networking strategies. She is a senior at McCluer North High who also created an anti-bullying skit that has been shown to various schools in the St. Louis area.
