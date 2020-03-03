Kaelynn Gore

Kaelynn Gore selected to be a part of the Disney Dreamers Academy Class of 2020. She is one of 100 students who will take part in immersive career-oriented workshops that explore a wide range of disciplines found at Walt Disney World as well as learning lifelong skills such as effective communication techniques, leadership skills, and networking strategies. She is a senior at McCluer North High who also created an anti-bullying skit that has been shown to various schools in the St. Louis area.

