Kahlil Robert Irving was one of three artists selected for the ninth Great Rivers Biennial Arts Award Program 2020. More than 80 artists applied for the collaborative initiative between Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis and the Gateway Foundation designed to recognize artistic talent in the greater St. Louis metro area. It awards each artist with $20,000 and a major exhibition in CAM’s main galleries.
Kahlil Robert Irving selected for Great Rivers Biennial Arts Award Program
