Gyasi Haynes has joined KAI Build as director of project management. Prior to KAI, Haynes was principal owner of Haynes Living Construction where he developed and grew his contracting consulting firm offering project consulting and design/construction management services to commercial and residential customers. He also worked four years as Southeast USA regional project manager for Enterprise Holdings of St. Louis. In this role, he was responsible for execution and completion of construction, design, ground-up and renovations of 44 airports and over 1,500 home city branches for Enterprise, National and Alamo brands. He earned a bachelor of science in business and project management from University of Phoenix and an associate of science in engineering technology from Gwinnett Technical College.
People on the Move
KAI Build hires Haynes as director of project management
