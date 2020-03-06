Kathryn Bentley

Kathryn Bentley earned a 2020 Saint Louis Visionary Award in the Outstanding Working Artist category, which celebrates her work in the arts both at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) and in the community. She is an associate professor in SIUE’s Department of Theater and Dance and director of its Black Studies program. She has also served as the artistic director of SIUE’s Black Theatre Workshop since 2006.

