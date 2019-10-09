Kathryn Redmond joined Armstrong Teasdale as an associate in the firm’s Financial and Real Estate Services practice group in St. Louis. She focuses on counseling clients through transactions involving development incentives and tax credits. Primarily serving municipalities and nonprofits, she regularly conducts research and reviews contracts and agreements related to the financing of various industrial and commercial projects. Previously she was a judicial law clerk.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- WashU to offer free education to lower-income students from MO and southern IL
- Community groups condemn public safety director for ‘demonizing’ dead children
- Teen Center of Excellence opens in Ferguson
- Community leaders call for firing of Roorda over threat to circuit attorney
- Rev. Dr. Starsky Wilson named 2019 Annie Malone Legacy Award Honoree
- Why did Mayor Krewson and Koran Addo exclude the black weekly from their media list?
- Prince protégé embodies the Queen of Soul
- Be creative when withdrawing from retirement accounts
- Beyonce and Jay-Z teaming up for new song and 'steamy' music video
- Chris Brown keeps fans engaged and entertained despite somewhat lackluster performance
Images
Videos
Commented
- Why exclude prosecutors from the crime summit? (5)
- Doctors want to focus on patient care, not bureaucracy (2)
- Why did Mayor Krewson and Koran Addo exclude the black weekly from their media list? (1)
- Across the bridge with Nelly: STL rap star draws record crowd to Alton amphitheater (1)
- Speech Gov. Parson should give about gun violence in St. Louis (1)
- Mother’s March to End Gun Violence to be held Saturday, Sept. 14 (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.