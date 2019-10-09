Kahtryn Redmond

Kathryn Redmond joined Armstrong Teasdale as an associate in the firm’s Financial and Real Estate Services practice group in St. Louis. She focuses on counseling clients through transactions involving development incentives and tax credits. Primarily serving municipalities and nonprofits, she regularly conducts research and reviews contracts and agreements related to the financing of various industrial and commercial projects. Previously she was a judicial law clerk.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.