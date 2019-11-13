Keena Arbuthnot is the new associate vice president for Humanities, Social Sciences, and Allied Fields at Louisiana State University. She will facilitate Office of Research and Economic Development (ORED) undergraduate research efforts, oversee humanities-focused centers and institutes that report to ORED, and coordinate faculty nominations for major awards and national-level advisory boards. She will also partner with the associate deans for Research to address challenges and opportunities.
Keena Arbuthnot is named associate VP for Humanities, Social Sciences, and Allied Fields at LSU
