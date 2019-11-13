Keena Arbuthnot

Keena Arbuthnot is the new associate vice president for Humanities, Social Sciences, and Allied Fields at Louisiana State University. She will facilitate Office of Research and Economic Development (ORED) undergraduate research efforts, oversee humanities-focused centers and institutes that report to ORED, and coordinate faculty nominations for major awards and national-level advisory boards. She will also partner with the associate deans for Research to address challenges and opportunities.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.