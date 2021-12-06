Keith Clinton

St. Louis resident and communications executive Keith Clinton has been appointed to the African Continent Free Trade Area (ACFTA) International Advisory Board, effective immediately.  The AfCFTA agreement encourages inclusive and sustainable development and international investment among 54 of the 55 African Union nations and is creating the largest free trade area in the world as measured by the number of countries participating.  The appointment follows Clinton’s keynote address at the Africa Globalized Investment Summit in Acora, Ghana on October 28, 2021.Clinton also announced his plans at the Summit to build a state-of-the-art film, TV and entertainment studio campus in Ghana in partnership with Dr. Thomas Mensah.

