St. Louis resident and communications executive Keith Clinton has been appointed to the African Continent Free Trade Area (ACFTA) International Advisory Board, effective immediately. The AfCFTA agreement encourages inclusive and sustainable development and international investment among 54 of the 55 African Union nations and is creating the largest free trade area in the world as measured by the number of countries participating. The appointment follows Clinton’s keynote address at the Africa Globalized Investment Summit in Acora, Ghana on October 28, 2021.Clinton also announced his plans at the Summit to build a state-of-the-art film, TV and entertainment studio campus in Ghana in partnership with Dr. Thomas Mensah.
featured
People on the Move
Keith Clinton appointed to international advisory board
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- After sink hole incident, St. Louis City firemen from Engine House 13 assist seniors
- Dr. James T. Minor named SIUE’s 10th Chancellor
- Entrepreneur TeByron Graham surviving, thriving during pandemic
- You’ll soon get to hoop in St. Louis’ two biggest parks
- Kevin Strickland gets a measure of justice, but Missouri needs to write him a check
- City releases criteria for $500 direct cash assistance
- Wash U senior Young named Rhodes finalist
- Missouri to test drinking water for ‘forever chemicals’
- Louis Vuitton’s first Black creative director, Virgil Abloh loses cancer battle at 41
- County Executive Page tears into Missouri judge on lifting mask mandate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.