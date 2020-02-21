Keith Williamson was appointed president of the Centene Charitable Foundation. Previously he was secretary and general counsel of Centene. Since joining Centene in 2006, Williamson has overseen all legal functions for the enterprise, aiding in the company’s growth and expansion. He has chaired the board of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, served on the board of the Saint Louis Art Museum, co-founded the KIPP charter school network and worked with The Opportunity Trust, which seeks to improve St. Louis public education.
Keith Williamson appointed president of the Centene Charitable Foundation
