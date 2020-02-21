Keith Williamson

Keith Williamson was appointed president of the Centene Charitable Foundation. Previously he was secretary and general counsel of Centene. Since joining Centene in 2006, Williamson has overseen all legal functions for the enterprise, aiding in the company’s growth and expansion. He has chaired the board of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, served on the board of the Saint Louis Art Museum, co-founded the KIPP charter school network and worked with The Opportunity Trust, which seeks to improve St. Louis public education.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.