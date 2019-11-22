Kelvin Adams

Kelvin R. Adams was inducted into the National Alliance of Black School Educators’ Hall of Fame. He is superintendent of Saint Louis Public Schools. He accepted the award “on behalf of the students, staff and families of the Saint Louis Public School District community.” He added, “I recognize the challenges many of our students navigate every morning before they start the school day. My goal is to clear a pathway for each of them to achieve academic and personal goals.”

