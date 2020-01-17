Kelvin Taylor joined Midwest BankCentre as executive vice president-chief information officer. He works at the intersection of information technology, lines of business and finance to apply data science to strategic decisions for bank services and products. He also contributes to the development of business processes for implementing analytical solutions that include technology. He founded Taylored Analytics in 2007 to help Fortune 500 companies capitalize on and leverage their data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.