St. Louis, MO (63103)

Today

A wintry mix. Some icing possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.