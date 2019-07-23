Ken Franklin

Ken Franklin joined Missouri American Water as its manager of Government Relations. He will be responsible for managing key relationships with local governments and community stakeholders in the St. Louis region. Most recently he served as vice president of Governmental Relations and Policy Initiatives at Bi-State Development. Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state.

