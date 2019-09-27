Kevin Cox Jr

Kevin Cox Jr. was named one of only 15 Hanna H. Gray Fellows by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The fellowship will support him for up to four years of postdoctoral training and will supply him with up to four years of start-up funding in a faculty position anywhere in the U.S. He is a post-doctoral associate at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center working in the laboratory of Blake Meyers.

