Kevin McKoy

Kevin McKoy was one of 10 local artists awarded a $20,000 grant from the Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis as part of its annual Artist Fellowship program. He is a designer and interdisciplinary artist and half of the collaborative duo, WORK/PLAY, along with his wife, Danielle McKoy. His work has been exhibited in Small Talk at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Overview is a Place at SPRING/BREAK Art Show in New York, and On & On at the Beard and Weil Galleries at Wheaton College.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.