Kevin Windham Jr. will be awarded the Young Democrat of the Year Award by the Missouri Democratic Party on Saturday August 17 at The Truman Dinner. Windham, a state representative in Missouri’s 85th House District, is the youngest black man ever elected to the Missouri House of Representatives and currently serves as the vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus.
