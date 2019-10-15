Khristopher Johnson-DeLoatch joined Armstrong Teasdale as an associate in the firm’s Litigation practice group in St. Louis. With prior experience as a summer associate at the firm and as a judicial intern in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, he is skilled at conducting research and analysis on various legal issues, as well as drafting memoranda, summary judgment and other motions.
