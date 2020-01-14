Kiara Johnson was installed as president for the Mortgage Bankers Association of St. Louis on December 6 and will serve as president for 2020. This is historic for this chapter as she is the first African American president. In addition to leading the organization, she will continue to originate mortgage loans and educate her clients under First Integrity Mortgage Services.
