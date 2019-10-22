Kimberly Cole, RN, MHA will receive the Nursing Leadership Award at the Christian Hospital Foundation Gala on Saturday, November 2 at the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Louis. She is manager of the neurology and orthopedics unit at Christian Hospital. Cole earned a master’s degree in Healthcare Administration and bachelor’s degree in organizational management, and her nursing degree from Jewish Hospital School of Nursing. She’s been a nurse for 26 years.
Kimberly Cole, RN, MHA will receive Nursing Leadership Award at Christian Hospital Foundation Gala
