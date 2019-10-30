Kimberly Cole, RN, MHA will receive the Nursing Leadership Award at the Christian Hospital Foundation Gala on Saturday, November 2. She is manager of the neurology and orthopedics unit at Christian Hospital. Cole earned a master’s degree in Healthcare Administration and bachelor’s degree in organizational management, and her nursing degree from Jewish Hospital School of Nursing. She’s been a nurse for 26 years.
