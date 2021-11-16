Richard King

Betty Jean Kerr People's Health Centers (BJK People's Health Centers) announced that the board of directors elected Richard L. King as the board's new chairman. He succeeds Cozy W. Marks, Jr.  King has 35 years of experience in the following areas: social welfare and health, developmental disabilities, residential care, program planning, implementation and evaluation, policy and procedures development, interviewing, counseling, staff training and supervision, grant and proposal writing, budget preparation, board/volunteer recruitment and development, inter-agency coordination, public relations, and marketing. BJK People’s Health Centers has four locations throughout St. Louis.

