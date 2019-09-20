Kolby Davis

Kolby Davis participated in a rite of passage at the Kappa Beautillion, National College Signing Day, and Awards Ceremony. The event was the culmination of his affiliation with the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., St. Louis Alumni Chapter’s Guide Right/Kappa League Program. Kappa League is a mentoring program for young males in grades 6 – 12. He is a graduate of Hazelwood Central High School now attends Howard University.       

