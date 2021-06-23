Constangy welcomed Dean Kpere-Daibo to the firm’s St. Louis office as a partner. Kpere-Daibo comes to Constangy from the local firm of McMahon Berger P.C. He brings particular experience in traditional labor relations, including providing advice to employers during organizing efforts, counseling in arbitrations and negotiations, and representing clients before the National Labor Relations Board. Kpere-Diabo’s other practice emphases include management training, policy analysis, employment law training, and union avoidance counseling and campaigns. He received a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and his JD at University of Arkansas Little Rock.
Promotion, board appointment, new hire, award…please submit your People on the Move item (including photo) to kjones@stlamerican.com.
