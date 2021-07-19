Christina LaGrone has joined Area Resources for Community and Human Services (ARCHS) as director of school age initiatives. Area Resources for Community and Human Services (ARCHS) funds and strategically enhances initiatives that improve the lives of children and families facing disparities and disadvantages in St. Louis’ most resource deprived communities. ARCHS works to disrupt on-going cycles of intergenerational poverty and trauma by advancing lifelong learning. ARCHS' work is further supported by serving as one of Missouri's 20 officially designated community partnership organizations through Family and Community Trust (FACT).
