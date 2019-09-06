Larry D. Sewell

Larry D. Sewell was elected vice chairman of the Executive Board of Directors for the African-American Credit Union Coalition for a second term. He vice president of Corporate Partnerships and Advocacy for Anheuser-Busch Employees'​ Credit Union and its divisions. The coalition advocates on behalf of communities often under-served by majority financial institutions, and promotes the personal and professional growth of members through leadership, internship, and mentorship.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.