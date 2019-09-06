Larry D. Sewell was elected vice chairman of the Executive Board of Directors for the African-American Credit Union Coalition for a second term. He vice president of Corporate Partnerships and Advocacy for Anheuser-Busch Employees' Credit Union and its divisions. The coalition advocates on behalf of communities often under-served by majority financial institutions, and promotes the personal and professional growth of members through leadership, internship, and mentorship.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Real solutions to reduce violence
- Malik Yoba announces his attraction to transwomen, his children had no clue
- Flynn Park Elementary is 2019 Bayer School of Excellence
- Race, sex and disability and out-of-school suspension: Brown School, Forward Through Ferguson study shows ‘astronomical’ disparities
- Report outlines 'environmental racism' in St. Louis
- Racial equity and minority inclusion under Better Together’s Stenger
- The Rex/Krewson approach to public safety doesn’t work
- New hope in Fountain Park
- Jesuits seek descendants of slaves who helped establish SLU
- The police killing of Terry Tillman and the prisoners’ dilemma
Images
Videos
Commented
- Real solutions to reduce violence (2)
- We’ve got to get to the shooters before they shoot (1)
- Race, sex and disability and out-of-school suspension: Brown School, Forward Through Ferguson study shows ‘astronomical’ disparities (1)
- Trump's Obama Envy (1)
- Missouri Black Caucus frustrated after meeting with governor on gun violence (1)
- Madame Mayor: Support our children before we lose them (1)
- US Rep. Lacy Clay: We’ve reached a ‘tipping point’ on gun violence (1)
- Report outlines 'environmental racism' in St. Louis (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.