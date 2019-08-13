Larry H. Blue Jr.

Larry H. Blue Jr. was promoted to senior key account manager at Astellas Pharma, US Inc. He will lead strategic engagement within targeted accounts in Missouri and Illinois. Most recently he served as an award-winning primary care senior regional sales manager for the state of Missouri. Astellas Pharma US, Inc. is a U.S. affiliate of Tokyo based-based Astellas Pharma Inc. which is located in Northbrook, Illinois. 

