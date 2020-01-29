LaShana Lewis was named director of the St. Louis Equity in Entrepreneurship Collective (STLEEC), which BioSTL launched with 11 entrepreneur support organizations to create a regional collaborative effort focused on ensuring that systems meant to support entrepreneurs are equitable, especially related to race and gender. She is CEO of L. M. Lewis Consulting and an entrepreneur in the tech and diversity fields who was selected as a Fulbright Specialist in February 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.