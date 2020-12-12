Trevaughn Latimer, has been selected as a member of the Schwarzman Scholars Class of 2022. A graduate of Loyola University Chicago with honors in economics, while in school Latimer held various leadership positions, including co-founding a nonprofit supporting youth shelters in Vietnam.
Latimer, of St. Louis, currently leads economic development initiatives in low-income neighborhoods in St. Louis and is the youngest appointee to a government board advising the St. Louis County executive on coronavirus relief fund spending.
Desiring to pursue a career in development economics, Latimer hopes to study economic development and poverty alleviation policy in rural China. He is one of 154 Scholars chosen from more than 3,600 applicants. As a Schwarzman Scholar, he will pursue a master’s degree in global affairs at Tsinghua University in Beijing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.