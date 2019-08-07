Lawrence Simmons was selected by Mission St. Louis to receive its Staying Power Award. He is supervisor of Facilitators at Fathers’ Support Center. The award honors men and women who have exhibited true staying power throughout various aspects of their lives. Each individual has proven their pursuit for change by overcoming significant barriers and continued to make visible decisions to better their lives and those around them.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- St. Louis loses another cherished cultural symbol
- Kappa Alpha Psi elects St. Louis native Reuben Shelton III as new Grand Polemarch
- Documents support claim that Antoine Fuqua has side babies
- Fiscal crisis, pay cuts and shady hiring in East Boogie
- Siteman Cancer Center north location nears completion
- Decent Exposure tour brings classic Wiz Khalifa charm, contact high to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Black struggle, white privilege and the need for mentorship
- Circuit attorney files motion to free innocent African-American man
- Dwyane Smith named acting president of Harris-Stowe State University
- Ms. Ross is an on-time boss
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.