Lawrence Simmons

Lawrence Simmons was selected by Mission St. Louis to receive its Staying Power Award. He is supervisor of Facilitators at Fathers’ Support Center. The award honors men and women who have exhibited true staying power throughout various aspects of their lives. Each individual has proven their pursuit for change by overcoming significant barriers and continued to make visible decisions to better their lives and those around them.

