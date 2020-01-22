Lawson Calhoun has been named chair of the Board of Trustees for Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services. Calhoun is a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and serves on the Committee on Ministry for Giddings-Lovejoy Presbytery. Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services provides Christ-centered care and support to children and families in need. Its 12 programs in 28 service locations with approximately 400 employees serves an estimated 5,000 children and families throughout Texas, Missouri and Louisiana.
