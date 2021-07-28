Alicia Leathers, an UMSL College of Education graduate, will be the new middle school principal at Lift for Life Academy this school year. She has previously worked at Jennings Senior High School and College Prep Academy as a college advisor with the Missouri College Advising Corps (MCAC) and as a literature teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. MCAC hires recent graduates to work with 48 partner high schools throughout the state. Advisors help students understand that completing an undergraduate degree is possible, navigate the application process and find postsecondary institutions that fit students’ interests.
