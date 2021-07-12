Ladue Schools Board of Education vice president Kisha Lee has attained both advanced and master board member certification from the Missouri School Boards’ Association. During her tenure as a board member, Lee has been a leading voice in helping the district remain accountable to its diversity, equity, and inclusion goals and weaving them into the fabric of Ladue Schools. She currently serves on the following Laude schools Board Advisory Committees: facilities, diversity, equity and inclusion, fifth grade center, high school, C.U.R.E. Parent group and Parent Advisory Council for Special Education. Board member certification involves ongoing professional development of board members beyond the MSBA-required training.
