Leon Huddleston was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Veterans Business Resource Center, the first such center in the nation. The board oversees the center’s work counseling and training former military men and women on entrepreneurship. Its services include entrepreneurial training, loan application assistance and individual business counseling. Huddleston is a veteran, physician and attorney.
Leon Huddleston appointed to Board of Directors of the Veterans Business Resource Center
