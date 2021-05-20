Local nonprofit Saint Louis Fashion Fund (SLFF) recently named Monique Levy as its chief executive officer. Prior to St. Louis Fashion Fund, Levy was the Director of Development and Operations for Gateway to Hope, a local non-profit organization. She received her bachelor’s degree in science from University of Florida and her J.D. from St. Thomas University School of Law in Miami. SLFF serves as a fashion retail and education hub for the local design community as well as a catalyst for attracting full-scale garment manufacturing and production to downtown St. Louis. In July, SLFF is moving its headquarters to Grand Center.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- US Olympic Gymnastics trials moved from Enterprise Center to The Dome at America's Center
- Entrepreneur Orlando Watson has the strength to carry on
- Be humble, be forgiving, be what the Lord asks
- Geography lessons: County officers say transfers are often informal discipline
- Spotlight on St. Louis’ growing Geospatial sector
- Watson works to keep a promise
- Woman alleges Trey Songz guilty of road rage incident
- St. Louis’ finest square off in NBA Play-In Tournament
- Azealia Banks crushes on Kanye West amid his divorce
- Pujols’ career put on hold; Cardinals don’t plan to come calling
Images
Videos
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.