Monique Levy

Monique Levy

Local nonprofit Saint Louis Fashion Fund (SLFF) recently named Monique Levy as its chief executive officer. Prior to St. Louis Fashion Fund, Levy was the Director of Development and Operations for Gateway to Hope, a local non-profit organization. She received her bachelor’s degree in science from University of Florida and her J.D. from St. Thomas University School of Law in Miami. SLFF serves as a fashion retail and education hub for the local design community as well as a catalyst for attracting full-scale garment manufacturing and production to downtown St. Louis. In July, SLFF is moving its headquarters to Grand Center.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.