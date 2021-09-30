Lewis and Clark Community College has named Mya Lawrence director of diversity, equity and inclusive excellence. Lawrence attended Metro Academic and Classical High School, earned her bachelor of arts in psychology from the University of Kansas in 2008, and her master of science in education with a concentration in cultural diversity from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2011.
Lawrence will collaborate with campus team members and students to develop and implement a DEI blueprint; serve as co-leader of the campus Diversity Council and on the Minority Affairs Committee; organize and implement training and workshops to continually build competence around diversity and inclusion; and organize and implement programs that promote success and retention of ethnic minority students, international, LGBTQIA+ students, and any underrepresented student population.
