Tawanda Story has been named executive director at Life Care Center of Bridgeton. Story steps into this role from her position as administrator for Reach Long-term Care in Saint Louis. Prior to that appointment, she was administrator for Sava Senior Care in Valdosta, Georgia. She has 20 years of experience working in senior care, including 17 years as a licensed practical nurse. Life Care operates or manages more than 200 skilled nursing, rehabilitation, Alzheimer’s and senior living campuses in 28 states.
