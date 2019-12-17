Lisa Cortés received the Women in Film Award from Cinema St. Louis in the 28th Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival. CEO of Cortés Films, is a producer and director. She was the executive producer of the Academy Award- and Sundance-winning film “Precious.” Her productions have received over 70 international awards and nominations. Recent films include “Double Play” directed by Ernest Dickerson and “The Tale Of Four” directed by Gabourey Sidibe.
