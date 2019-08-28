Liz Beeks was named one of the three new shareholders of Christner Architectural firm. As the director of Accounting she handles crucial information, has implemented progressive financial management processes, moved the accounting department to a paperless system, and frequently engages with the office to champion service projects.
