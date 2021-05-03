Anthony Lloyd

Anthony Lloyd

Anthony C. Lloyd has joined University City Children’s Center (UCCC) as the early education center’s director of finance. Prior to joining UCCC, Lloyd was vice president of finance and people operations at The Launch Code Foundation. Previously, he was chief financial officer of Mid-America Transplant. UCCC serves a large group of underserved children within a highly diverse environment.

 

