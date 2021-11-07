Jimmy Williams

Jimmy Williams

Local McDonald’s owner/operator Jimmy Williams has received the highest recognition for a McDonald’s franchisee, the Fred L. Turner Golden Arch Award, named after the man, who along with Ray Kroc, transformed McDonald’s from a small chain of restaurants into a global brand. This award is presented biennially to the top 1% of owner/operators globally who put their customers and people first, lead with integrity, promote inclusion, and passionately give back to the community. Williams operates 20 restaurants in East St. Louis, Belleville, Pontoon Beach, Swansea, and Granite City in Illinois and in the city of St. Louis and North St. Louis County in Missouri.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.