Local McDonald’s owner/operator Jimmy Williams has received the highest recognition for a McDonald’s franchisee, the Fred L. Turner Golden Arch Award, named after the man, who along with Ray Kroc, transformed McDonald’s from a small chain of restaurants into a global brand. This award is presented biennially to the top 1% of owner/operators globally who put their customers and people first, lead with integrity, promote inclusion, and passionately give back to the community. Williams operates 20 restaurants in East St. Louis, Belleville, Pontoon Beach, Swansea, and Granite City in Illinois and in the city of St. Louis and North St. Louis County in Missouri.
Local franchisee wins top McDonald's award
