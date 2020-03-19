Luz Marìa Henrìquez joined ACLU of Missouri as executive director. She will provide the leadership, vision, and strategic planning necessary to address civil rights and liberties issues at this critical time. Most recently she was the managing attorney of the Education Justice Program at Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, a program she founded to advance education equity and preserve the civil rights of students. She was the lead attorney on landmark cases in Missouri.
Luz Marìa Henrìquez joins ACLU of Missouri as executive director
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Hosted by Rebeccah Bennett, founder and principal Emerging Wisdom, LLC and InPower Institute, each week, the Liberating Living vlog unleashes the power within each of us and explores the places where our liberation, healing and spiritual growth meet!
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID-19 now ‘community spread’ in STL region
- Illinois closes bars and restaurants, could Missouri be next?
- The coronavirus, hysteria, and common sense
- Marijuana dispensary coming to Fairview Heights
- SSM, Mercy open COVID-19 testing sites
- Social distancing is the water to put out this fire
- Missouri kids do not matter to the Missouri Legislature
- St. Louis black churches consider ways to keep congregants safe in midst of coronavirus
- Lieutenant Colonel Mary Barton to become first woman chief for St. Louis County PD
- First positive case of COVID-19 in St. Louis City, third case in St. Louis County
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.