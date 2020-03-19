Luz Marìa Henrìquez

Luz Marìa Henrìquez joined ACLU of Missouri as executive director. She will provide the leadership, vision, and strategic planning necessary to address civil rights and liberties issues at this critical time. Most recently she was the managing attorney of the Education Justice Program at Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, a program she founded to advance education equity and preserve the civil rights of students. She was the lead attorney on landmark cases in Missouri.

